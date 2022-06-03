PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Prost!

Celebrate Chicago’s German culture this weekend with Maifest. The traditional celebration is observed in Germany for the arrival of spring and will be celebrated in Lincoln Square for four days. Food, drinks, and dancing await. June 2-5. mayfestchicago.com

2. Picnic Films

With the arrival of warmer days comes Movies in the Parks. Whether you’re a cinephile or just need a reason to get outside, start your summer watchlist at Indian Boundary Park for their silent movie series, featuring live pianist David Drazin. June 3. chicagoparkdistrict.com

3. Do It

If your weekend walk lands you at Do Division Street Fest, consider yourself lucky. This multifaceted event has something for everyone. Whether it’s live music, petting zoos, fashion shows, or copious amounts of street vendors, it just might become your favorite street. June 3-5. westtownchamber.org

4. Island Jams

Start sad girl summer with Phoebe Bridgers at Northerly Island. The indie rocker visits Chicago infrequently, so catch the dreamy rhythms and sentimental lyricism with Chicago’s skyline in the backdrop. June 4. phoebefuckingbridgers.com

5. Stoop to It

Enjoy live music from the comfort of people’s homes with Porchfest. This neighborhood music festival features 40 performances across 15 porches. It’s perhaps the only time trespassing is welcome. June 5. lakeviewroscoevillage.org