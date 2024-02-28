1. More than March

Let’s Talk Womxn is hosting their fourth annual event promoting and celebrating women-owned restaurants. The event will host over 30 restaurateurs and entrepreneurs kicking off the beginning of Women’s History Month. There will be tastings, cocktails, a DJ, and dancing. March 1. letstalkwomxn.com

2. Ready for Restaurants?

Take a trip to the North Side this weekend for the North Side Restaurant Week to explore the best restaurants the area has to offer. Check out different cuisines and ambiances at great prices ranging from Italian, French, and southern comfort food. Each restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu and there is no shortage of places to choose from. March 1-15. northsiderestaurantweek.com

3. R&B at the Museum

The National Museum of Mexican Art will be hosting a concert by Mexican artist Noa Sainz. Sainz is a rising R&B artist and has been making waves with her chart-topping song, “Frío,” on Spotify. Opening for Sainz is local Chicago band La Rosa Noir, which recently released a new album Arellano. March 2. eventbrite.com

4. Work with Washi

The International Museum of Surgical Science is hosting a Japanese paper-making class with artist and teacher Mami Takahashi. The class will be guided through making the thin paper called “washi,” which is made from bark that is used to craft everyday necessities in Japan. March 2. eventbrite.com

5. Take the Plunge

The 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge will take place at North Avenue Beach this Sunday. Be ready to plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan with thousands of other people to raise money for Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities. The event is open to anyone brave enough to take the plunge. March 3. secure.qgiv.com