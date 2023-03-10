1. Water Under the Bridge

Revel in a time-honored tradition and watch the Chicago River turn a bright shade of shamrock. The word on the street is you’ll find the best views on Upper Wacker. March 11. nbcchicago.com

2. Float On

For festive fun the whole family can enjoy, set up camp for the 68th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, laden with music, Irish dancing, and green galore. This year’s parade celebrates Chicago’s laborers and the recent passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment. March 11. chicagostpatricksdayparade.org

3. Liquid Luck

Get your fill of Guinness, green cocktails, and Jameson on the Chicago Shamrock Crawl, a collaborative effort of more than 20 Wrigleyville bars and restaurants (but if you have to Irish goodbye after the first few, we won’t judge). March 11. do312.com

4. Across the Pond

If you’re wanting a less crowded celebration that doesn’t forgo those green-river views, head to St. Patrick’s Day brunch at LondonHouse, where you’ll be served breakfast and bottomless green beer (or whatever drink you like). March 11. timeout.com

5. Greenhouse

There’s no rule saying live music has to start after dark. Commence your St. Patty’s Day festivities at the House of Blues Shamrock Party and enjoy three rooms of stage performances, drink specials, and Irish bites. March 11. facebook.com