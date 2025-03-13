1. Feeling Folky

Feel the Irish spirit by dancing to Celtic folk and rock music. This weekend, the multi-national Celtic band Gaelic Storm will perform at the House of Blues. There’ll be something for everyone, as the band incorporates both traditional and modern influences in its music. March 14-15. chicago-theater.com

2. All in Color

This weekend, take part in Holi to mark spring’s arrival. During Holi, a Hindu celebration also known as the “festival of colors,” attendees often throw vibrant colored powder at each other. An outdoor Holi Color Fest will be held in Belmont Central, featuring Bollywood DJs, dance performances, and food trucks. March 15. eventbrite.com

3. Beloved Traditions

Head downtown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the River Dyeing and Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Each year, the Chicago River is dyed bright green to commemorate the holiday. Find a spot along Upper Wacker to watch the dyeing, which starts at 10 a.m. Afterward, walk to Columbus Drive to enjoy the parade. March 15. chicago.gov

4. Stand-up Comedy, Again

Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, known for his roles in Silicon Valley, The Big Sick, and more, is embarking on his first stand-up tour in a decade. This weekend, Nanjiani is bringing the Doing This Again Tour to the Vic Theatre. Can’t make it? The show is set to be filmed and released as a special. March 15. chicago-theater.com

5. Even More Festivities

The weekend’s not over yet — all ages can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Gallagher Way. Adults can sip on green beers and Irish coffee, while kids can enjoy face painting and balloon artists. And don’t miss the live music and Irish dancing performances! March 16. gallagherway.com