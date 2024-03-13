1. Relax With Reiki

Heal your soul with Reiki Sound Healing at the International Museum of Surgical Science, part of its Multidisciplinary Recovery Series. Led by Reiki practitioner Rossa Crean, the hour-long event will include a combination of vibrational sound therapy and Reiki energy work to realign the senses. The class will be taught in a guided meditation, making it easy and relaxing to follow along for beginners and experts alike. March 15. imss.org

2. Women Who Wow

The Chicago Sinfonietta will be hosting Echo: Celebrating Women’s History Month at Wentz Concert Hall Friday and at Auditorium Theatre Saturday. The concert will highlight the talent and creativity of women with artists performing popular pieces that shape the world of women in classical music. March 15 and 16. chicagosinfonietta.org

3. Dye the River Green

Take a stroll down by the river for the iconic river dyeing that happens every year for St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure to get there early — it starts at 10 a.m. — as the dye only lasts for a few hours. After you’re done at the river, make your way over to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 12:15 p.m. March 16. choosechicago.com

4. A Movie With a Menu

The Movie Menu will be hosting a screening of Get Out alongside a full menu of food and drinks themed to the film. The menu includes four courses and free popcorn to enjoy while you watch Jordan Peele’s hit horror movie in Fulton Market. March 16. eventbrite.com

5. Pasta Party

Learn how to shape traditional pasta at this Hands-On Pasta Shaping Express Workshop at Eataly. The class will focus on traditional pasta shapes like farfalle, cavatelli, and more. Ask questions about recipes while drinking a glass of complementary Italian Prosecco, then take your pasta home to cook along with a recipe for fresh pasta dough. March 17. eventbrite.com