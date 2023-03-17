1. Inking Out Loud

They say the human body is a work of art, so if your canvas is painted, head to the Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival. Put your existing tats on display, or choose from a litany of artists for an appointment, including alumni of Paramount+’s Ink Master. Mar. 17-19. villainarts.com

2. Psyched Up

Tortoise guitarist Jeff Parker headlines this year’s lineup at Chicago Psych Fest. The two-day festival at the Hideout also features avant-pop and chamber-folk performances, plus a pair of DJ sets. Mar. 17-18. etix.com

3. In Progress

Award-winning playwright Trina Kakacek’s latest work, A Town Called Progress, premieres this week at The Den Theatre. Located between Backwards and Conspiratorial, the titular town, whose mayor envisions an all-female utopia, is the setting for an exploration of gender roles, economic equality, and more. Mar. 16-Apr. 15. thedentheatre.com

4. A Side of Sass

Fixing a rare problem is Karen’s Diner, a pop-up burger joint at Rizzo’s Bar & Inn promising the worst, rudest service imaginable. Be prepared for a deluge of staff insults starting before you even get your table. Mar. 19-26. bemorekaren.com

5. Swanson Stand-Up

Laughter is the best medicine (from a St. Patrick’s Day hangover), and here to help is Chicago-raised Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman. The actor-slash-comedian-slash-woodworker will deliver a set at Horseshoe Casino — don’t expect any The Last of Us Season 2 spoilers, though. Mar. 18. ticketmaster.com