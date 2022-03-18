PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

Soulful Friday

Start your weekend with soul music from Chicago natives Gerald McClendon and Theo Huff. McClendon, who is known in Chicago as the “Soulkeeper,” performs R&B standards such as the sounds of Motown and Atlantic Records. Huff is a multi-hyphenate performer who dabbles in music and acting. His sound focuses on traditional and contemporary blues, southern soul, and R&B. March 18. evanstonspace.com

Old Kids in Town

The Eagles were one of the preeminent American rock bands to come out of the 1970’s. Over five decades later, the band has remained unfazed by the changing landscape of the music industry. Deacon Frey is one of the newer members of the band and is the son of the late singer, Glenn Frey. Also joining the band is American singer and songwriter Vince Gill. Head to the United Center to hear the sounds of Hotel California. March 19. unitedcenter.com

Ohh, la la!

If you’re looking for a night of splendor and romance, relive this 18th Century French love story at the Nederlander Theatre. The winner of 10 Tony Awards, Moulin Rouge! is said to be less a musical and more a state of mind. March 19-May 14. broadwayinchicago.com

Come in Colors

Holi is India’s festival of colors, which celebrates the arrival of spring and good over evil. The Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities is sponsoring this free event at Navy Pier, which features live music, dance, and powder throwing. March 19. navypier.org

Photo courtesy of Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Run Into Spring

March 20 marks the first day of spring, and what better way to head into the season than Bank of America’s Shamrock Shuffle? The race offers an 8K run and a one- or two-mile walk. If you’re unable to make it, you can sign up for the virtual race and still receive in-person perks, such as a Nike shirt, knit hat, finisher medal, and bib number. March 20. shamrockshuffle.com