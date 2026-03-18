1. Muggles Can Have Fun, Too

Hey Potterheads, we know you’re out there — and so does the Chicago Lit Society. Geek out at Beermiscuous this Friday for a night of drinks, snacks, and wizarding world trivia. Upon arrival, you’ll be sorted into your respective house, through which you’ll compete for points with your fellow Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Slytherins, or Ravenclaws. March 20. eventbrite.com

2. Strut your Stuff

Saturday’s forecast calls for 70 degrees and sunny, which means a Hot Girl Walk is in order. Hosted by Mia Lind, creator of the internet’s beloved “HGW,” the three-mile route begins at Ping Tom Memorial Park, with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join regardless of age or gender — remember, HGW is a mindset. March 21. eventbrite.com

3. Kickin’ It

This may be another fool’s spring this weekend, but what better way to bid (possible) adieu to this never-ending winter than to literally kick it out of the park? Join West Town Social Club at Chase Park for (at least) two games of co-ed kickball. A post-tournament celebration will be held down the street at My Buddy’s. March 21. eventbrite.com

4. Sip and Shop

Abate the Sunday scaries with Lake View’s Coffee Stroll, featuring more than 20 participating retail locations. Your $26 ticket includes a souvenir ceramic tasting mug for free coffee, pastry, and tea samples, access to exclusive discounts at retail stores, and complimentary rides on the bike cab from the Southport Low-Line to Paulina Station. March 22. eventbrite.com

5. Stitch for a Cause

Head to Gallery Wrightwood in Logan Square for an embroidery and poetry workshop featuring trans poetry. Finished work will enter a collective patchwork representing the 40-poem anthology. All are encouraged to attend, regardless of experience. March 22. eventbrite.com