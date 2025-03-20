1. The Flowers Are Blooming

Spring is finally here! Celebrate by making faux floral crowns at the Spring Solstice Flower Crown Workshop at Luvsick Plus in Logan Square. Flowers, succulents, beads, gems, hot glue, and more will be provided. No green thumb necessary. March 21. eventbrite.com

2. Un-choco-lievable

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure, an immersive, story-driven experience, will re-open at Chicago’s Water Tower Place this weekend. Ticket options include timed entry, flexible entry, discounted bundles, birthday party packages and more. March 21. hersheysupersweetadventure.com

3. There’s a Princess in Everyone

Everyone is a pretty princess, of course, but only one can be crowned a pretty, pretty princess. Enjoy some friendly competition and have the chance to win a stunning piece of jewelry designed by Nikki Couppee at Snakes & Lattes, where Adornment & Theory is hosting a game of Pretty Pretty Princess. March 22. snakesandlattes.com

4. Colorful Memories

Celebrate Holi Festival of Color at Unity of Oak Park. India’s culture will be in full display at this free event with traditional music, lively dance performances, and delicious food. March 23. unityoakpark.org

5. ¡Hoy Celebramos Tu Grandeza!

The annual Viva La Mujer Chicago Market returns this weekend in honor of Women’s History Month. The event honors the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of women, showcasing their art, music, treats, and much more. March 23. vivalamujerchicago.com