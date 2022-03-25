PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Through the Lens

The Gene Siskel Film Center presents the Ukrainian Cinema Series in celebration of Ukrainian filmmaking. It features contemporary film programming like Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Atlantis (2020), Iryna Tsilyk’s The Earth Is Blue as Orange (2020), and the film school classic Dziga Vertov’s Man with a Movie Camera (1929). Best of all, some of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Ukrainian nonprofit Voices of Children. March 25-April 7. siskelfilmcenter.org

2. The Humble Pencil

The Grain of a Hand: Drawing with Graphite exhibit from the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is winding down — catch it before it’s too late! The exhibit features work from Jamal Cyrus, Laura Figa, Christian Holstad, Gala Porras-Kim, and more, as they take the medium of graphite to exciting and surprising new heights. Through April 3. mcachicago.org

3. Solar Power

The stage adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s sci-fi novel Solaris has come to the Griffin Theatre Company. The thrilling work marks the debut of David Greig’s theatrical production. The legendary tale has seen many adaptations, notably ones from filmmakers Steven Soderbergh and Andrei Tarkovsky — now you can check out Greig’s take. Through March 27. chicagoplays.com

4. A Radiant Day

Searching for something to brighten up a cloudy weekend? The Field Museum has you covered. The Wild Color exhibit is an immersive look into the color spectrum. Walk through each room and you’ll notice that each is devoted to a different color of the rainbow. Plus, there’s even a platypus that glows under UV light. Through Jan 8, 2023. fieldmuseum.org

5. Relax, It’s Time for Wine

If an entire event dedicated to drinking wine sounds good to you, you’d probably enjoy what the West Loop Spirits & Wine Festival has to offer. There will be wine and spirits, of course, in addition to chocolate and a live performance by the Big Dog Mercer blues band. All of the proceeds from the two-day event will benefit Voice of Care, a non-profit ministry that provides resources to individuals with disabilities. March 26-27. gourmetexpos.com