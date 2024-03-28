1. A Play with a Purpose

Steppenwolf Theatre has extended their run of Purpose, a family drama written by two-time Pulitzer finalist Brandon Jacob-Jenkins. Due to its overwhelmingly successful run, the show has added a week of performances. Follow the story of the Jasper family in this comical and spirited show. Mar. 14-Apr. 28. steppenwolf.org

2. Battle of the Arts

Art Battle Chicago is hosting a night for friendly competition at SPIN Chicago with artists competing in 20-minute rounds to showcase their talent with fellow artists and onlookers. You can vote for your favorites and have the chance to own an original piece of art during the silent auction. Mar. 29. eventbrite.com

3. Dinner Discovery

Expand your palette and explore the flavors of Spain by attending the Paella Edition of the Dinner Party Series by Good Company Chicago. This communal style dinner is a great way to try new food and meet new people while being surrounded by “good vibes”. The event is BYOB so you can pair your favorite alcohol with their tasty prix fixe menu. Mar. 29. eventbrite.com

4. Easter Egg Extravaganza

Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens will be transformed into an Easter wonderland this Saturday for the whole family. The event will commence, rain or shine, with an egg hunt, a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Kids can even get a picture with the Easter Bunny after they’ve filled their baskets with candy filled eggs. Mar. 30. southloopeasteregghunt.org

5. Coffee and Queens

The Understudy is celebrating their first birthday by hosting a hybrid drag show and latte art competition. The night will start with an exciting drag performance in the bookstore before moving over to the cafe for a battle of latte art. Competitors can win prizes and enjoy local pastries in this nightlong event. Mar. 30. theunderstudy.com