1. Drunk Science

Part field trip, part night out, Brewsology Beer Fest is back at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry. Even though there will be dozens of craft breweries and cideries on-site, think of it as exploring the museum after hours; the beer samples just happen to come with the tickets. Mar. 4. brewsology.com

2. 10 for 1

The Academy Awards are two weeks away, so now’s the time to brush up before the Oscars viewing parties. Watch all 10 films nominated for cinema’s top prize at Regal Best Picture Film Festival, with all movies being shown twice during the week-and-a-half schedule. Mar. 3-Mar. 12. regmovies.com

3. Iraq to Illinois

Premiering Friday, the Goodman Theatre will host a month’s worth of showings of Layalina. A newlywed and her relatives move from Baghdad to Chicago in this new play examining family, grief, queerness, and cultural shifts. Mar. 3-Apr. 2. goodmantheatre.org

4. The Gang Does Chicago

Ever watched an episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and wondered what Fight Milk or Wolf Cola tastes like? Find out for yourself at Paddy’s Pub, a pop-up recreation of the dive bar from the hit FX show at Replay Lincoln Park. Also, try your hand at weekly trivia or an upcoming “Flipadelphia” flip cup tournament. Mar. 3-Mar. 31. replaylincolnpark.com

5. Holi Spirit

Holi, the springtime Hindu festival of colors, doesn’t actually occur until March 8, but it’s okay to celebrate a little early at Navy Pier’s Global Connections: Holi event. Attendees can throw bright powder, listen to local DJs, and enjoy chicken tikka from Bombay Wraps. Mar. 4. navypier.org