PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Luck of the Filmmaker

The 23rd Chicago Irish Film Festival is taking place this weekend in person, while next week you’ll have the chance to go virtual. The festival is entirely dedicated to showing works from Irish filmmakers, from features to documentaries. Full screening details and locations can be found through the website’s program PDF. In-person March 3-6; virtual March 7-13. chicagoirishfilmfestival.com

2. A Fantastique Time

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is hosting Symphonie Fantastique this weekend. Paavo Järvi will conduct the works of French composer Hector Berlioz, while Benjamin Grosvenor performs Frédéric Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto. The show will also feature colorful visuals alongside the music. March 4-8. cso.org

3. An Authentic Kick-Off

Chief O’Neill’s Pub has been touted as one of the best Irish pubs in the world. With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, the bar is kicking off their celebrations with live music from Bohola, which features Jimmy Keane and Pat Broaders. Tickets are on sale for $20, and on Saturday Myles McVeigh will perform free of charge. March 4-5. chiefoneillspub.com

4. MSI and ABV

Take a different kind of field trip to the Museum of Science and Industry with the Brewsology Beer Fest. This after-hours event will feature a wide selection of brews and ciders, as well as food stations. March 5. brewsology.com/chicago

5. Giving Back at the Green Mill

Chicago native and musician John Moulder founded and directs the annual Chi Town Jazz Festival at Green Mill. It supports hunger relief in Chicago, and this year’s non-profit organizations are Care for Real and Ravenswood Community Services. Beyond supporting a great cause, you’ll get the chance to see the Katie Earnst Trio, the Don Stiernberg Quartet, and Whoa! March 5. greenmilljazz.com