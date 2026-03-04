1. Strictly Good Vibes

In need of a laugh? Stand-up comedian and actor Frankie Quiñones brings his Good Vibes Only Tour to Park West. Hot tip: You can watch his comedy special, Damn That’s Crazy on Hulu beforehand so you know what you’re in for — or watch it after if you’re left wanting more. March 6. axs.com

2. Prehistoric Murder

Ever wanted to cosplay Holmes and Watson while surrounded by dinosaurs and ancient artifacts? Well, now’s your chance! Watson Adventures hosts Field of Screams, a murder-mystery scavenger hunt held at — you guessed it — the Field Museum. March 7. choosechicago.com

3. Colorful Celebration

Invite some color into your life with Kalapriya’s Holi Celebration, held at Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens. Wear your whitest whites and prepare for the throwing of colored powder and water, dancing, singing, and a whole lot more. March 7. kalapriya.org

4. On Pointe

New York City Ballet Principal dancer Tiler Peck graces the Auditorium Theatre for a two-night performance. The program begins with The Barre Project, Blake Works II, with music by James Blake, and closes with a collaboration between Peck and acclaimed tap dancer Michelle Dorrance. March 7-8. auditoriumtheatre.org

5. Flower Power

Celebrate International Women’s Day with your best gal pals at Vjosa Cafe in Bridgeport. The event begins with a guided yoga flow, followed by a hands-on flower arranging workshop. Sip on some light refreshments and shop from the women-owned vendor market before you leave. March 8. eventbrite.com