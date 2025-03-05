1. All Around Views

In honor of Chicago’s 188th birthday, residents can visit the 360 Chicago observation deck for free atop the John Hancock Center (875 North Michigan Avenue, if you must). Valid ID with a 606xx zip code or Chicago Public School IDs are required. March 5-7. 360chicago.com

2. Look What You Kendo

The Japanese Cultural Center is hosting an Introduction to Kendo Workshop. Instructors Vincent Chan and Jason Toy will teach the basics of Kendo, a modern martial art rooted in the classical Japanese swordsmanship of the samurai. March 7. japaneseculturecenter.com

3. Candle It With Care

Light up the room at the Milieu by DPS Candle Making Workshop. With step-by-step guidance from instructors, all supplies are provided, including a variety of scented options. Participants have the option to make a second candle for an additional $10. March 8. eventbrite.com

4. Who Run the World

Women’s History Month is officially here! Catch the International Women’s Day Market at Artifact Events this weekend. Pop-up shops curated by local, women-owned businesses will be in attendance, with a special morning networking event to officially kick off the event on Saturday. March 8-9. lincolnsquare.org

5. Comedic Timing

Grab a partner and attend the Clashing Couples show held at the Lincoln Lodge. Audience members will be treated to local comedians performing sets as couples in a variety of ways. Who hasn’t been the third wheel of a couple’s squabble? March 9. eventbrite.com