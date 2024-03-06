1. Muggle on Monday, Wizard on Weekends

Calling all Wizards! Your magical moves are requested at the Sway Dance Formal: A Harry Potter Ball. A night of magic potions, feasts, and dazzling dance demonstrations awaits you as Sway Dance Chicago transforms into a wizarding ball for all this Friday. Join the action with one of many dance lessons, which beginner dancers are encouraged to attend. March 8. sway-dance-chicago.square.site

2. Sausage Supreme

The time for sausage and beer lovers is now with the Haymarket Sausagefest. Featuring over 20 sausage and 30 beer selections ready to sample, this annual West Loop celebration is perfect for bringing a good friend. March 9. haymarketbeer.com

3. Dude, Where’s My Car?

Didn’t get your fill of the world’s latest car models at last month’s Auto Show? You’ll get another chance at the 15th anniversary of the Tuner Galleria Car Show. Expect to see European imports and muscle cars take over the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at this grand celebration of all things vehicular. This year’s events provide an extra source of fun with vendor booths, radio control car drifting, and celebrity appearances. March 9. eventbrite.com

4. Caffeine with a Kick

If martinis are more your speed, you might find yourself drawn to the Espresso Martini Fest at Hubbard Inn. Both coffee enthusiasts and martini gurus can rejoice in some of the finest caffeinated cocktails the city has to offer. Tickets include 15 Espresso Martini tastings along with a giveaway. March 9. eventbrite.com

5. The Oscars at Tony’s

The only thing that can ease the pain of watching your favorite actor or actress get snubbed is doing it with friends. Time Out Market Chicago’s Oscar Watch Party at Tony’s Rooftop will allow guests to view the star-studded ceremony while in the company of other film geeks and celeb enthusiasts. Dress your finest while you sipping on a complimentary glass of prosecco before you cheer on your favorites. March 10. eventbrite.com