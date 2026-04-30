1. Let’s Get Witchy

Assemble your coven and head to Witchy Bitches second annual Macabre Spring Weekend, hosted at the Palmhouse in Evanston. Receive a tarot reading, get tatted, and shop from the market’s selection of woman-owned businesses. May 1-3. palmhouse619.com

2. Riders Up, Drinks Down

And they’re off! Or at least, you should be — off to the Kentucky Derby watch party at The J. Parker, that is. Sip some Woodford Reserve Bourbon as you enjoy the 152nd Run for the Roses, and don’t forget to place your bets. Purchase a general admission ticket or a table package ranging from four to 10 people. May 2. derbyparties.greencurtainevents.com

3. Unplugged

Desperately need to unplug, but still want to be social? Head to River North for a pop-up “analog” experience billed as Fulfillment Center, presented by Little Council. The event features coffee by Bueno Days, vinyl DJ sets by Ray Mora, and a selection of curated records from Sooper Records’ collection. Guests are welcome to hang out and chat, but materials will also be provided for those who want to draw, read, or write. May 2. thelittlecouncil.com

4. Dockside Fun

Step aboard the Fred A. Busse for a dockside party, celebrating the fireboat’s 90th birthday. Enjoy food, drink specials, and live musical performances, as well as the boat’s onboard exhibits, showcasing firefighting artifacts and memorabilia. May 2. fireboattours.com

5. The Devil Wears Vintage

Gird your loins, Miranda Priestly truthers: Vintage Frills is hosting a vintage fashion show and The Devil Wears Prada screening this Sunday at the AMC in Block 37. And bonus: If you see anything you like in the show (perhaps a cerulean sweater or florals, for spring?), you can purchase it at Vintage Frills’ storefront the next day. May 3. eventbrite.com