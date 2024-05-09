1. Shimmying Seniors

Adults ages 55 and older are invited to join in a celebration of wellness, food, dance, and fellowship at Aging Well Together at the KCA in Austin. Hosted by Aging Well with Mather, an 80-plus-year-old nonprofit, in collaboration with the Kehrein Center for the Arts, the event offers a variety of engaging activities aimed at promoting holistic well-being. From line dancing to Beyonce’s “Texas Hold Em” to enjoying free lunch provided by Splyt-n-Half Kitchen, attendees can expect a day filled with lively entertainment and community connection. May 10. eventbrite.com

2. Make Mother’s Day

Celebrate your mom at the Mahaila’s Mother’s Day tea party, a free event that includes games, pampering sessions, tea, light snacks and browsing through Mahaila’s Gift Shop for a Mother’s Day present. Guests are encouraged to send photos with their moms for a slide show presentation at the event. May 11. eventbrite.com

3. Soul Food Brunch

Lighthouse Foundation hosts its second annual Black Queer Equity Index Soul Food Brunch, featuring live house music, complimentary soul food, and two panel discussions. The event, to be held at Wilson Abbey, focuses on the Black Queer Equity Index, which evaluates how organizations support Black LGBTQ+ employees and board members. May 1. eventbrite.com

4. Petals and Plates

Bar La Rue, a newcomer to the West Loop dining scene, offers a blend of French-American cuisine and creative cocktails. Over the next two weekends, the restaurant joins forces with local florist Semillas Plant Studio for a floral pop-up at the corner of Green and Fulton. This collaboration aims to add a splash of color and fragrance to the neighborhood, inviting visitors to enjoy both culinary treats and floral delights. Supplies are limited; patrons can experience this fusion of dining and aesthetics while it lasts. May 12. instagram.com/barlarue

5. Picnicking Painters

Art Moon Lab, a small local workshop, invites art enthusiasts to a creative picnic workshop where they can learn textured painting and get inspiration at the park. The event, which includes snacks, lemonade, and art, is an opportunity to spend two and a half hours immersed in nature while unleashing your artistic talents. Attendees can look forward to a leisurely painting session in the scenic surroundings, with a photographer present to capture the picturesque moments. May 12 and 18. instagram.com/artmoon.lab