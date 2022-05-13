PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Shell We?

Houston-based artist Sharon Kopriva takes on New Beginnings with her exhibition opening this weekend at Rosenthal Fine Art, Inc. Kopriva makes use of the egg as a symbol to investigate the world around us, touching on themes of fragility and survival. May 13-July 15. rosenthalfineart.com

2. Make an Evening of It

Ring in warmer days with Sauced Night Market at the House of Vans. You’ll likely run into someone you knew from high school who’s a micro-influencer DJ now, but don’t let that discourage you. There’ll be 40-plus vendors showcasing art, food, and debauchery. May 13-May 14. saucedmarket.com

3. Beat Partners

Molly Hamilton and Robert Earl Thomas of Widowspeak hit the stage at Beat Kitchen alongside. The aforementioned are not only bandmates, but partners outside of music — and it shines through their unmatched melodies. To further ensure a good night, guest appearances include V.V. Lightbody and Dan Wriggins. May 14. beatkitchen.com

4. American Writers Unite

If hitting a bookstore was on your agenda this weekend, consider stopping by the Chicago Cultural Center for the inaugural American Writers Festival. There will be more than 75 esteemed writers holding discussion panels and book signings. Oh, and did I mention it’s free? May 15. americanwritersmuseum.org

5. Sip and Stroll

For 16 years, the Andersonville Wine Walk has brought together 600 people and turned local businesses into wine tasting destinations. Skip brunch and get your steps in at this year’s event. Each location will feature two or three wine tastings, and there will be food samples along the way. May 15. andersonville.org