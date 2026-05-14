1. Spring Scaries

With temperatures rising, burlesque house Maison LaQueue and the Abhorrent Cinema show series still bring a chill with their fear-inducing cabaret. Wear your best pearls for clutching as you witness a variety of Spring and Summer-themed disaster movies throughout the night at The Newport Theater. May 15. choosechicago.com

2. Mayday! Mayday!

Lincoln Park’s fifth annual Mayfest arrives just in time for a weekend of music, food, and shopping. Float between two stages to catch an ABBA salute or a U2 tribute, and enjoy perusing the Spring Fine Art Mart’s selection of local and national artists’ work. May 15-17. choosechicago.com

3. Think Trinkets

For those of you that can’t get your hands on enough tchotchkes, head to Trinket Fest at Artifact Events Center in Ravenswood this Saturday to satisfy your needs, from authentic Pop Mart boxes to pet toys and vintage apparel. (Hot tip: bring a sealed feminine hygiene product to support The Period Collective for free entry). May 16. eventbrite.com

4. Crazy for Crawfish

A taste of New Orleans comes to Chicago this Saturday at Willie Lill’s Spirits & Kitchen. Arrive hungry for their annual Headsucker’s Ball Crawfish Boil, offering all the Southern fixings your heart desires. May 16. eventbrite.com

5. Tipsy Trot

If you happen to wake up on Sunday with a major dose of hangxiety, walk it off with Andersonville’s 21st annual Wine Walk, starting at 3 p.m. It may seem counterintuitive, but there’s no cure like the cause itself — and in the meantime, you can feel better knowing that you’re supporting the neighborhood’s small businesses. May 17. andersonville.org