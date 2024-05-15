Art on Armitage

The street fest season will kick off this weekend with the annual Chicago Mayfest in Lincoln Park, showcasing the city’s art and music scene. Listen to some of your favorite local bands and discover new music along the way. Then, grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants on Armitage and browse through the art show for your next great find. May 17-19. starevents.com

Fair Trade Trolley

Award-winning journalist Erica Gunderson, the former producer of WTTW’s Chicago Tonight, will lead a trolley tour of Chicago’s labor history. Trace the history of Chicagoans who fought for workers rights in the labor movement and meet a few still fighting for workers rights today. The tour will cover the North, West, and South Sides and is part of World Fair Trade Week. May 18. eventbrite.com

Party Animals

The Lincoln Park Zoo is hosting a ‘90’s Night at the Zoo, an adults-only evening with drinks, a DJ, and an after-hours viewing of the animal habitats. Live bands will be in attendance playing ’90’s songs all night long. Play lawn games and sip on cocktails as you stroll through the zoo. May 18. eventbrite.com

Master Your Vacation

Heading to the Caribbean this summer? Learn about Caribbean culture before you set off at this happy hour and masterclass pop-up at Lemon Chicago. The event will have a DJ, food, and craft cocktails all centered around Caribbean culture. A bonus of this event: A portion of the tickets goes to Franklin Fine Arts to support the arts programs for low-income families. May 19. eventbrite.com

Nama-stay and Have a Drink

Treat yourself to a relaxing Sunday morning at Roots in the South Loop with an hour-long rooftop yoga class followed by bottomless mimosas. Relax and unwind while meeting other yogis on the sunny rooftop bar. And while you’re there, grab some pizza for lunch for the perfect end to your weekend. May 19. roostpizza.com