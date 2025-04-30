1. Come Party at the Wake

The Story Theatre opens its fifth season with “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen”. Don’t miss out on seeing this critically acclaimed play about Black queer life, death, and drag in the rural South, directed by Mikael Burke and written (and starring) one of our Next Big Things: Terry Guest. April 26-May 18. thestorytheatre.org

2. Let’s Have a Drink

Practice your Spanish because you’ll be saying “Pa’rriba pa’bajo pal centro y pa’ dentro” at Sarabande Chicago. Bottle Rangers is hosting the Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival, with more than 100 varieties of tequila and mezcals to sample — along with live music and vibrant art displays. May 2. eventbrite.com

3. ¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo!

Get a head start in celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co. in Streeterville. A mariachi band will be performing from 11:30am – 1:30pm, and specials (available May 3-5) include a $30 margarita flight (spicy mango, cucumber, and strawberry), chicken tinga pizza, shrimp ceviche, and more. May 3. robertspizzacompany.com

4. Pretty Big Dill

In a dill-emma on where to go this weekend? Head to the Chicago Pickle Fest in Wrigleyville. General admission includes a whiskey shot with pickleback, live bands, and access to pickle-y products.Wearing green is not necessary, but it is highly recommended. May 3. eventbrite.com

5. May the Fourth Be With You

Wicker Park Farmers Market kicks off its 25th summer season with a Star Wars theme, and guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite sci-fi character. All summer long, the outdoor market will feature 60 local vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, local art, and more. A few of the featured vendors include Anticonquista Cafe, Baked Cheese Haus, Fem Rituals, Hook Point Fisheries, Jacobsen Family Farms, and Lemaster Family Kitchen. May 4. wickerparkbucktown.com