PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Something’s Brewing

Jumpstart your weekend with the sixth season of Friday Night Flights at Gallagher Way. The Cubs will be in Cincinnati facing the Reds, so hold down the fort with this unique tasting event consisting of almost 30 local brewers, live music, and food vendors. May 27. chicagotastingpass.myshopify.com

2. Saucy

No street festival quite compares to the 0.3-mile-long celebration in Pilsen that is Mole de Mayo. This fest goes all weekend long and celebrates Latino culture and cuisine. Local chefs will compete for the title of best mole, and you can check out local merchants, crafters, and artists. In case you need another reason to go, the event will also include lucha libre wrestling. May 27-29. moledemayo.org

3. Start with a Bang

Why wait until the Fourth of July for fireworks? Navy Pier starts their summer fireworks this weekend. Wherever your endeavors lead you, make sure to stop by for the ten-minute display. May 28. navypier.org

4. Tunes in the Park

While you’re probably familiar with the annual debauchery of Lollapalooza, you may be unaware of Sueńos. This Latin music festival takes place in Grant Park and offers local food vendors, bars, art, and a ferris wheel. It’s the perfect opportunity to expand your music palate. May 28-29. suenosmusicfestival.com

5. Neighborly Fest

If your ears are up for it, travel north to Lakeview East for the Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest. In its 36th annual appearance, the fest will offer local tribute bands, great food and drinks, and what is said to be an “eclectic” community entertainment stage, consisting of neighborhood acts and DJs. May 28-29. chicagoevents.com