1. Like Father, Like Son

Head to the Vic Theatre in Lake View on Friday (or Saturday) for a chance to see Chicago’s own Jeff Tweedy perform with a newly formed band, which includes Tweedy’s son, Spencer, on the drums. (Hot tip: You can request a song on Tweedy’s website). May 29 & 30. wilcoworld.net

2. Joyful Noise

Nothing quite announces the arrival of summertime in Chicago like a good ol’ music festival — and Do Division Street Fest seems to shout it from the city’s rooftops. Picture this: two live music stages, plenty of vendors, and a fashion show that features clothing and accessories from local boutiques. What more could you ask for? May 29-31. westtownchamber.org

3. The Dogs are Out

Whether you’re a devout Chicago-style fan or a ketchup-only consumer (hey, no judgment), Windy City Hot Dog Fest in Portage Park has a dog for everyone. Chow down and enjoy live music from local artists and shop from a selection of arts and crafts vendors — and don’t forget to vote for your favorite hot dog. May 29-31. chicagoevents.com

4. Lots of Literature

Chicago Indian Arts hosts their first-ever Indian Literature Fest this Saturday at the Congress Plaza Hotel. The event features panel discussions by bestselling authors, poetry readings, and literary workshops, all with the intention of amplifying ancient and contemporary Indian voices. Sign up while you can; registration is mandatory. May 30. chicagoindianarts.org

5. Magnificent Makers

Art is in full bloom at the Magnificent Mile Spring Art Festival, which showcases the original work of 60 juried artists from around the country — including jewelry, fashion, photography, and painting. Head to the plaza and sidewalks of 875 North Michigan Ave. to see what catches your eye. May 30-31. amdurproductions.com