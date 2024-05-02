An Art Affair

The West Town Chamber of Commerce is cohosting a Member Exhibition Project with The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art to provide gallery space for emerging artists in the community. Thirteen other West Town galleries will stay open late for visitors to enjoy a self-guided walking tour of local art. After the tour, hop over to the pop-up project of the Black Artist Network. May 3. westtownchamber.org

Rein It In

If you can’t make it to Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby this year, Volume 39 will be hosting their own Derby Day Party complete with drinks, gourmet eats, and all the finesse of the real thing. Show up in your favorite derby wear for a chance to win their best dressed competition. And don’t forget your derby hat — there’s a competition for that, too. May 4. eventbrite.com

Goin’ Solo

Bradley Rhodes, previous frontman of Melodime, will be performing his new folk album — and solo debut album — Letters From Virginia at SPC Music. In collaboration with other artists from across the state of Virginia, Rhodes self produced the album to make for a hodgepodge of feel-good summer music. May 4. eventbrite.com

Life in Logan Square

An experienced tour guide will lead a Spring Walk of Logan Square’s Historic Boulevard District. Learn about all the beautiful architecture and history the area has to offer, covering two walking miles of the neighborhood. The spring weather is the perfect backdrop to learn about the area’s hidden gems. May 4. eventbrite.com

Oh, Mayo!

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mercadito will be opening early and closing late for a day full of celebration. A Patrón cart will be parked outside that will serve a variety of fun Cinco de Mayo speciality food and drinks. After you’re done at the cart outside, head inside where there will be a DJ for the night. May 5. mercaditorivernorth.com