PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Funny Guy

The Sleepwalk with Me star and comedian Mike Birbiglia is at Steppenwolf. Check out Birbiglia’s play, The Old Man and The Pool, which is slated for a four-week run at the Downstairs Theater. Expect a moving yet funny production about growing older, told from Birbiglia’s signature style of self-deprecating humor. Through May 22. steppenwolf.org

2. Dance the Night Away

So put on your dancing shoes: Audry Funk & Renee Goust will be performing at the Sor Juana Festival, an exciting concert that blends together the sounds of cumbia, soul, hip hop, funk, and norteña and corrido at the National Museum of Mexican Art. The performance will be presented in Spanish. May 7. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

3. Lucky You

Head on over to the Raven Theatre for the final show of the company’s 2021-2022 season. Melissa Ross’ The Luckiest centers on a woman, Lissette, who has just been diagnosed with a life-altering illness, and must learn to navigate it. Through June 19. raventheatre.com

4. Language Arts

Chicago artist Caroline Kent is intent on exploring language through drawings, sculpture and performance art. The MCA features a stunning installation called “Veronica/Veronica: Making Room,” focusing on a fictional pair of twins who communicate telepathically via a language shared only between them. Through June 12. mcachicago.org

5. Carnivale

One surefire way to celebrate the (albeit too slow) arrival of spring is with a carnival. Ravinia Brewing has you covered with the Ravinia Brewing Anniversary Carnival, an outdoor party in honor of the taproom’s first birthday. There’ll be ax throwing, magic shows, and a performance from Los Perros Cubanos. Cheers to that! May 7. raviniabrewingcompany.com