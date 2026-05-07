1. Local Brewmasters

Try the best of Illinois beer in one spot at Beer Under Glass, a tasting event bringing together 75 Chicago-area and downstate breweries to kick off Illinois Craft Beer Week. Enjoy the beer samples and snacks while taking in city views from the Harris Theater rooftop in Millennium Park. May 8. illinoisbeer.org

2. Dance with Elmo

It’s every kid’s dream come true: a chance to hang out with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and their friends. A new Sesame Street Live show is coming to the Chicago Theatre this weekend, and the interactive performance encourages kids to dance, jump rope, and cartwheel while listening to classic Sesame Street songs. May 9. sesamestreetlive.com

3. A Ballet Showcase

Immerse yourself in George Balanchine’s iconic choreography performed by Ballet Chicago Studio Company dancers. The company’s annual Balanchine + Beyond performance, held at the Harris Theater, will feature a refreshed program this year with two newly staged pieces. May 9. harristheaterchicago.org

4. Better than Brunch

Mother’s Day brunch is always a solid choice, but for a more unique celebration, head to the Center of Order and Experimentation in West Town. The cafe’s Mother’s Day event will feature professional photoshoot sessions, locally made pies, and a charm bracelet-making workshop. May 9. orderandexperimentation.com

5. Opening Day

It’s finally warming up a bit — just in time for the first Logan Square Farmers Market of the season. Check out the market’s new home at the revitalized Milwaukee plaza and stroll through the vendor tents, stopping to snag some fresh produce, coffee, or tamales (my personal favorite). May 10. logansquarefarmersmarket.org