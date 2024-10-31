1. Honoring the Ancestors

Harold Washington Library invites you to welcome back the ancestors at their annual Day of the Dead LIVE event. With pianist Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner, Mexican folk composers like Rubio and Velázquez and circus-trained aerialist Juanita Cardenas, this one-hour puppet performance promises to be a musical journey perfect for all — living and dead. November 1. chipublib.com

2. It’s a Bird – Literally!

Birds of a feather flock together, and now you have the opportunity to see these birds at the Birding Is for Everyone event taking place at Burnham Park. This free event will introduce you to basic birding techniques, common Chicago birds, and different points of interest at McCormick Bird Sanctuary and the lakefront. You’ll have the opportunity to join your own flock with fellow bird-watchers. November 2. chicagoparkdistrict.com

3. Let’s Get Lit(erary)

The Lit & Luz Festival, a week-long series of events featuring authors, visual artists, and musicians from Chicago and Mexico, is finishing off with their signature program, the Live Magazine Show at the MCA, presented in both English and Spanish. The theme for this year is Saturation/Saturación and will feature live storytelling, music, poetry, video art, and extemporaneous performances. October 26-November 2. mcachicago.org

4. G.A.S. Them Up

With the election upon us, Chicago Votes invites you to G.A.S. Fashion Show, a free and immersive event at the Chicago Athletic Association. Their mission is to celebrate and uplift their growing creative collective while merging art and civic engagement. Don your formal attire for this masquerade event and see the cutting-edge fashion of five designers. November 2. hyattexperiences.com

5. Step Up to the Mic

Finish your weekend off at Bronzeville’s November Open Mic and Karaoke: World-Class Performances event at FAM Entertainment Theater Company. This warm and inviting space will start with spoken word from renowned poets, followed by the stage opening up to all poets, spoken word artists, and musicians in the audience, and then will conclude with karaoke — so there’s plenty of opportunity to showcase your talents. November 3. eventbrite.com