1. All of the Lights

The final stretch of the year means one thing: Lights. This Friday, The Chicago Botanic Garden is hosting their annual Lightscape event. Thousands of twinkling lights illuminate a pathway, creating that perfect holiday vibe. This year’s event is set to feature installations such as a “Sea of Light” display, where lights are shown in tandem to a soundtrack. This is the perfect idea for a holiday-themed date, or just for some breathtaking sights. Nov 10–Jan 7. chicagobotanic.org

2. A Palate for Pilsen

If we’re talking Latino food, Pilsen is the city’s undisputed destination. Pilsen Gourmet provides the perfect opportunity to see why. With chefs from more than 25 Pilsen restaurants participating, this festival is guaranteed to be a treat for your tastebuds. If you’re more a fan of drinks, never fear: The mezcal and tequila cocktails will be flowing. Nov 10. eventbrite.com

3. Not Your Average Birthday Party

Celebrating 17 years, Easy Bar is throwing a Sweet 17 Anniversary, and you’re invited. The funky disco-themed event will be scored by DJ Faithful Anchor starting at 10 p.m. Enjoy special bites and special anniversary cupcakes. Pro-tip: Get there from 4-7 p.m. for a special half-price happy hour! Nov 10. Easybarchicago.com

4. Lights, Camera, Action

Film snobs and casual enjoyers alike will easily find something for their own tastes at the Chicago International REEL Short Film Festival. Short films are scheduled together in a program, which last from 70-90 minutes. Spectate films from all over the world across a range of genres. Who knows, you might even come across a legend in the making. Nov 10-11. Projectchicago.com

5. Saturday Morning Shopping

With the holiday season in full swing, there’s hardly a better time to stop by the Handmade Market Chicago for all of your gift-giving needs. Stop by Empty Bottle on the second Saturday of each month for some nifty clothes, jewelry, and crafts, all by local vendors. Grab your mimosa and get to shopping before this seasonal event comes to an end in April. Nov 11. Handmadechicago.com