1. Light Up you Life

The Sparkle Light Festival at Impact Field in Rosemont kicks off this weekend. Be entranced as you walk through illuminated villages, ride on a two-story ice slide, and enjoy a menu of festive foods and beverages. Nov. 17 – Dec. 31. sparklerosemont.com

2. No Olds Allowed!

This party is for the kids. Yollocalli, a youth program at the National Museum of Mexican Art is hosting Chill Set, their annual under-25 night. Music from Chicago artists Los Skin and Linda Sol will get attendees moving as they enjoy art galleries, pizza, and free sexual health resources. Nov. 17. yollocalli.org

3. Ride the New Wave

Transport yourself to a time of hairspray and spandex at Subterranean’s Music for the Masses: Dark 80’s New Wave Night. Dance to Bowie, Tears for Fears, The Cure, and other artists that will get you crying and dancing at the same time. Nov. 18. subt.net

4. Hi-YAH!

Kick butt at an LGBTQ+ Self Defense Event at the Japanese Culture Center. This free event, taught by Sensei Susan Dutton, will introduce attendees to self-defense techniques like situational awareness, assessing vulnerabilities in an attacker, and more. Nov. 19. eventbrite.com

5. Raise the Barre

Break a sweat at the Logan Square Neighbarrehood Pop-Up, a musically-driven pop-up barre class at Omarcito’s Latin Cafe. Proceeds are going to the Alliance for Immigrant Neighbors, who provide compassionate, quality legal services to immigrants and refugees in the Chicago area. Don’t forget a mat, socks, and water. Nov 19. eventbrite.com