1. Hit It

The Slaps are on the road touring and taking a pitstop at Epiphany Center for the Arts. The trio is made up of former DePaul University students with a penchant for great music making. Nov. 18. epiphanychi.com

2. Snowball

The Cubs have converted Wrigley Field to Winterland at Gallagher Way. It’s exactly as it sounds, a winter wonderland with attractions like ice skating, wintertubes, a train track, and a bar conveniently located in left field. Nov. 8-Jan. 8. gallagherway.com

3. Kindling

It’s beginning to look a lot like Germany with Christkindlmarket. Little huts fill Daley Plaza and celebrate German and European tradition. There’s something for everyone, from hot spiced wine to one-on-ones with Santa. Nov. 18-Dec. 24. christkindlmarket.com

4. Traditions

It’s never too early for A Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre. The production has been running for decades, proving to be a must-see during the holiday season. Nov. 19-Dec. 31. goodmantheatre.org

5. On Display

It’s not just any Friday at ALMA Art and Interiors, it’s Third Fridays in Bridgeport. There are more than 70 artists on display in this meticulously curated industrial loft. Plus, their neighbor is Marz Community Brewing Company. Nov. 18. almaartandinteriors.com