1. Whiskey Business

Whiskies of the World, which calls itself the country’s largest whiskey-tasting tour, is coming to InterContinental Chicago this Friday. A general admission ticket includes samples of 150 different whiskies, gourmet snacks and a take-home souvenir whiskey glass. The event will feature a variety of brands including Breckenridge Distillery, Michter’s, and Uncle Nearest. November 22. whiskiesoftheworld.com

2. Holiday Lighting

The best way to get into the holiday spirit is the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, which returns for its 111th year in Millennium Park. Watch as Chicago’s official Christmas tree, a 53-foot blue spruce donated by a Logan Square family, lights up for the season. If you miss the ceremony, you can see the illuminated tree any time through January 8. November 22-January 8. chicago.gov

3. German Market

Get a head start on holiday shopping at Christkindlmarket this weekend. The classic German-inspired market is returning to Daley Plaza and Aurora’s River Edge Park (but not Wrigleyville this year). Stroll through rows of vendor booths while sipping Glühwein, German hot spiced wine, and enjoying snacks like pretzels and roasted nuts. There’s no shortage of handcrafted items, souvenirs, and Christmas ornaments that will make for unique gifts. November 22-December 24. christkindlmarket.com

4. Jukebox Musical

Calling all Neil Diamond lovers: A Beautiful Noise, the musical based on the singer-songwriter’s life, will leave Cadillac Palace Theatre after this weekend. The show was created in collaboration with Diamond, and “tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.” November 21-24. broadwayinchicago.com

5. Hangover Cure

Dealing with the Sunday blues? The Second City is hosting Improv Brunch, a “hair of the dog comedy” show. Enjoy an entirely improvised performance alongside brunch food and mimosas. These local comedians will keep you laughing throughout the event’s 70-minute run. Although it’s open to guests 13 and older, minors must be accompanied by an adult. November 24. secondcity.com