1. Jazz up your Weekend

Get ready to appreciate all things jazz at Dear Jazz, a visual love letter to the genre put on by the Jazz Institute of Chicago. The concert and jazz-themed art exhibition will feature artists such as the Karli Bunn Quartet and a live art creation during the concert. Nov. 3-4. jazzinChicago.org

2. Smashing Pumpkins

Don’t know what to do with that molding pumpkin on your porch? Head to Edgewater for the Don’t Trash It, Smash It pumpkin smash put on by the Edgewater Environmental Coalition. Seeking to educate residents on composting food waste, the event lets you smash your pumpkin in a giant compost container, beginning the composting process and keeping them out of the landfill. Drop offs are also available if you don’t want to get down and dirty. Nov. 4. edgewaterenvironmentalcoalition.com

3. Celebrate Chicago Civic Engagement

Let your voice be heard at City Civics Day at Epiphany Hall, presented by the Department of Planning and Development. Attend panels with City of Chicago officials, connect with fellow residents, and attend unique workshops like “Converting Old Rails to Community Trails” and “Connecting with Chicago’s Cultural Histories.” Nov. 4. Chicago.gov

4. Embrace Your Inner Queen Bee

The Garfield Park Conservatory is offering a Beginning Beekeeping Class with the conservatory’s head beekeeper, Marcin Matelski. Attendees will learn the basics of beekeeping: equipment, bee biology and behavior, colony management, and hive products. Nov. 5. garfieldconservatory.org

5. Make your Sunday Scary

Keep the spooky going at Graceland Cemetery for a walking tour based on the graphic novel series Visitations. The series shares the history of Chicago through the eyes of the residents of the cemetery, with many of the monuments at the cemetery being characters in the novel. Take the tour, be engulfed in the story, and try to fall asleep that night. Nov. 5. eventbrite.com