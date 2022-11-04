1. Kids’ Clips

The Chicago International Children’s Film Festival is the oldest children’s film festival in the country and the largest in the world. Celebrating its 39th year, the festival is screening animation, documentary, live-action and more. Nov. 4-20. facets.org

2. Come Buy

Sauced Night Market is back for not one, but two nights at House of Vans. With the holiday season right around the corner, you won’t want to miss out on a list of new vendors, live painting, as well as food and drink. Nov. 4-5. saucedmarket.com

3. iPad Paint

It’s not every day that you see a real David Hockney, which should be reason enough to get on over to Richard Gray Gallery in West Town to see 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures. The exhibit will focus on his body of work from 2020, when he painted on an iPad in Normandy. Nov. 4-Dec. 21. richardgraygallery.com

4. Celebrate the Curatro

The Emmy-Award winning National Cuatro Festival has returned. The cuatro, or small guitar, is held as the national instrument of Puerto Rico. While the festival celebrates Latin music, it aims to preserve Puerto Rican tradition and Chicago’s diversity as a whole. Nov. 5. praachicago.org

5. Running Hot

Chicago’s very own Hot Chocolate Run is here to heat you up. The race has three distance options for those who sign up, and there’s a post-run party where you can catch live music while sipping on a finisher mug of hot cocoa. Nov. 5. hotchocolate15k.com