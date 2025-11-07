1. Celebrating Black Filmmakers

The 31st annual Black Harvest Film Festival, which showcases Black filmmakers and films celebrating the Black experience, will kick off this weekend at the Gene Siskel Film Center. The theater is screening feature-length and short films from both experienced and budding filmmakers. You can buy individual tickets or a film pass, which allows entry to six movie screenings. November 7-16. web.saic.edu

2. New Classics

Who says you can’t revamp the classics? Listen to experimental classical music at the Eyrie Festival, a concert series at the Athenaeum Center in Lake View. The shows feature more than 50 composers and performers from the Blackbird Creative Lab, a residency program founded by Grammy-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird. They will perform several new contemporary classical works developed in the program. November 7-8. athenaeumcenter.org

3. Calling All Comedy Fans

Looking for a laugh? Catch the tail end of the 312 Comedy Fest, a festival bringing national headliners and up-and-coming comedians to several venues across the city. The lineup features comedians like Fortune Feimster, Ralph Barbosa, and Dusty Slay, alongside events like a “Stand Up Throw Down” between Millennials and Gen X. November 7-9. www.312comedyfestival.com

4. Spinning Records

Stop by the staple music venue and bar Empty Bottle to celebrate its 33 and a third (you know, like a vinyl’s RPM) year operating in Ukrainian Village. The weekend’s concert lineup ranges from indie rock shows to drag performances. Attend one of the venue’s pre-show parties at Pizza Friendly Pizza next door to snag exclusive merch and raffle tickets. November 7-10. www.emptybottle.com

5. Lace Up Your Boots

Leather footwear enthusiasts can learn the tricks of the trade at Stitchdown Boot Camp at Artifact Events in Ravenswood. The leather footwear exhibition will feature shoemaking demos, exclusive products and even belt-making classes. Plus, stick around ‘til the end for an after party at Begyle Brewing. November 8. www.stitchdownbootcamp.com