1. Calling all Fashionistas

You won’t want to miss the opening weekend of Chicago Fashion Week. Highlights include the Asian Fashion Show, featuring all AAPI designers and models, and Create vs. Consume, a show exploring the relationship between fashion and food. Throughout the week, the public can attend more than 50 exhibitions, runway shows and clothing markets being held across the city. October 9-20. chicagofashionweek.com

2. Molten Magic

Get into the fall spirit at the Morton Arboretum’s Glass Pumpkin Patch. There’ll be about 7,000 glass pumpkins in all different colors, shapes, and sizes to view or purchase. Stop by a glass-blowing exhibition for a behind-the-scenes look at how they’re made. October 11-13. mortonarb.org

3. Put It in Print

Explore an array of zines, posters, and other printed artwork at the annual Publishers Fair held at the Chicago Cultural Center. The event is hosted by the Chicago Printers Guild, a group of local printmakers and print lovers. Their homage to the city’s rich printmaking history is free to attend. October 12. chicagoprintersguild.org

4. Football in London

The Bears are traveling to London to face off against the Jaguars, and we’ve found the best spot in town to watch the game. Bandit, a bar in the West Loop, plans to open at 8 a.m. Sunday for the occasion. They have plenty of TVs inside and on their patio, and fans can enjoy bottomless mimosas along with brunch classics like chicken and waffles. October 13. banditliquors.com

5. Marathon Fun

If you didn’t sign up to run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, why not cheer on the racers? This Sunday, 50,000 runners are expected to hit the city streets. Because the marathon route goes through 29 Chicago neighborhoods, there’ll be plenty of opportunities for spectators to catch the action. October 13. chicagomarathon.com