1. Blood, Sweat, and DJs

The fangs are out at the 2023 Chicago Vampire Ball, a costume competition and dance party held at the Warwick Allerton Hotel. Compete in the $200 costume contest, drink the night away, and watch the crowning of the Chicago Vampire Queen. Oct. 13. eventbrite.com

2. Swap the Broom for the Bike

Put on your helmets and rev up your bicycles because the Inaugural La Grange Area Witches Ride is kicking off this Saturday. Embrace your inner witch while riding through La Grange’s historic district, and stay post-ride for the after party at The Elm for food, drinks, music, prizes, and a raffle. Oct. 14. eventbrite.com

3. Celebrate CPS Teachers

Recognize music teachers and their talents with the Noteworthy Jazz Ensemble, an group of current and retired Chicago Public School music teachers. The Jazz Institute of Chicago, Global Voices, and WHPK 88.5 FM team up to present this unique event at the University of Chicago, giving a stage to those who have spent their careers shining the spotlight on others. Oct. 14. jazzinstituteofchicago.org

4. Seize the Clay

Get in touch with your sensual and artsy side at the Color Cocktail Factory, a space where people can take classes on painting, pottery, mosaics, and more. Saturday evening classes include making a boob coffee mug that strives to explore body positivity and self expression. Oh, and it’s BYOB, so you can sip as you spin pottery. Oct. 14. colorcocktailfactory.com

5. Vintage Vendors Galore

Chicago Vintage Festival is coming to 18th street for their Fall Festival with 100-plus vintage and handmade vendors, food trucks, music, a gamers lounge, and a live DJ. Shop all the second-hand goodies and look out for the fashion show taking place on the city streets. Oct 14-15. chicagovintagefest.com