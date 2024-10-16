1. ¡Xantolo Vive!

Celebrate Day of the Dead San Luis Potosi style at the National Museum of Mexican Art, in coordination with the Government of the State of San Luis Potosí. Xantolo Comes Alive in Chicago will begin with a conversation about Xantolo’s origins in the Huasteca Potosina, followed by a workshop, and concluded by traditional dances and music, creating an atmosphere of light, magic, and color. October 18. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

2. Learn the Dirt-y Secrets

Keep your cold thumbs green this winter by attending the Indoor Edible Gardens event at the Manning branch of the Chicago Public Library. With the help of volunteers from the University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners organization, attendees will learn how to grow their own fresh herbs, salad greens, and more anytime of the year. October 19. chipublib.com

3. Plentiful Harvest for Everyone

Autumn is the time for harvesting and coming together. Growing Home’s 5th Annual HarvestFest will have free food boxes, a pumpkin patch, kids crafts and activities, local vendors, tours in collaboration with Open House Chicago, and many more fun activities. The event is free and open to the public. October 19. growinghomeinc.org

4. City of Big Shoulders

Dominic A. Pacyga once said, “There seems to be a different Chicago around every street corner, behind every bar, and within every apartment.” The Chicago Architecture Center is giving you the opportunity to explore every corner this weekend with their annual Open House Chicago, a behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically, and culturally significant sites throughout the city’s neighborhoods. October 19-20. architecture.org

5. Perfectly Cast

The 7th Annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Destinos has officially begun. The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, helping to drive Chicago’s Latino theater community to a more prominent level, is promoting more than 20 shows through the months of October and November. This weekend, catch the opening performances of Desaparecidas, Hay Comida en La Casa, and 80 Minutes Around the World: Immigration Stories. October 18-November 17. clata.org