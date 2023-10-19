1. Set Sail for a Spooky Eve

Looking for something both spooky and educational? Tales of ghosts, scandals, and sin are told at the Chicago Seadog Haunted River Tour. Learn about mayhem and mobsters from an educated docent all while getting a look at the city’s architectural skyline. Oct. 20- 22. cityexperiences.com

2. Take the day off with Ferris

Going to the Art Institute, you are always reminded of that two-minute scene from Ferris Bueller, frolicking around the museum. Now you can step into Ferris’s shoes at the Art of Ferris Bueller tour, put on by Chicago Movie Tours. This 90-minute excursion will leave you with an appreciation of the art and its relationship to the movie. Oct. 21. chicagomovietours.com

3. Party at the Kenwood Gardens

Appreciate culture and music at the Afrodjia Social Club at Kenwood Gardens party, hosted by the Rebuild Foundation. This free DJ event features a collective of musicians, including DJ Sadie Woods, and explores traditions of spacemaking through liberatory music. Oct. 21. rebuild-foundation.org

4. Lettuce Celebrate Urban Farming

Get in touch with your green thumb at the South Chicago Farm Tour weekly immersive public tour. Walk through the farm and learn how they use urban spaces to grow fresh produce for the community. And don’t forget to stay until the community volunteering session where you can learn to plant seeds, weed, and more. Oct. 21. Eventbrite.com

5. Dive into a Deep Discussion

Meaningful Conversations Southside Chicago is asking the question “Is peace inevitable?” at the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Branch of the Chicago Public Library. People are asked to hold conversations about conflict, human nature, and world peace, gaining a better understanding of the role people can play in bringing about peace. Oct. 21. eventbrite.com