1. Spooky Strings

Candlelight concerts exude a mood at every show, and why not spook things up a bit this time of the year? The Metropolis String Quartet will be performing a haunted evening with songs from Debussy to Chopin. Oct. 21. candlelightexperience.com

2. Back from the Dead

The historic Patio Theater on Irving Park Road was closed for two and half years due to the pandemic. With fresh renovations and films to frighten, show your support to this institution as it screens The Exorcist. Oct. 22. thepatiotheater.com

3. Jack-O-Pier

If you’re looking for an Instagrammable experience look no further than Navy Pier’s Pumpkin Lights. Taking place all October, a plethora of pumpkin pop-up installations are waiting for you. Oct. 1-31. navypier.org

4. Smart Colors

Leaves aren’t the only things changing this fall. The University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art is leading a guided and discussion-based tour of Monochrome Multitudes, an exhibit that’ll make you rethink colors. Oct. 22. smartmuseum.uchicago.edu

5. Surprise Sounds

End your week with Sofar Sounds, a platform that brings magic back to live music through unique and unexpected venues. Tentatively, the show will be held in Logan Square, with the exact location being revealed 36 hours beforehand. Oct. 23. sofarsounds.com