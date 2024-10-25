1. Traditional Tales

Greek mythology lovers can sign up to participate in a read-aloud of Homer’s Odyssey at Homerathon this weekend. The event, taking place at the National Hellenic Museum, continues the thousands-year-old tradition of oral story-telling. If you don’t want to participate as a reader, just come to listen to the “greatest adventure story ever told.” October 25-26. nationalhellenicmuseum.org

2. Flipped Parade

Didn’t make it to the Arts in the Dark parade? Catch it in reverse. During the Upside Down Halloween Parade, kids and parents will walk through a large group of costumed singers, dancers, and street performers. Festivities will take place all along Russell Drive in Washington Park — and there’ll be free Halloween goody bags waiting at the end. October 26. artsinthedark.com

3. United Center Action

You won’t want to miss the Chicago Bulls’ first home game of the season on Saturday. The team is set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center. It’s also the first home game for the Bulls’ Lonzo Ball, who has been out of action since his 2022 injury. October 26. ticketmaster.com

4. Furry Festivity

Bring your furry friends along to the 37th Streeterville Doggy & Kitty Halloween Party. There, you’ll see hundreds of dogs dressed up in their finest costumes, ranging from a “furry Italian Beef” sandwich to “dinosaurs from Jurassic Bark.” The event is free, but donations will benefit the nonprofit shelter PAWS Chicago. October 26. pawschicago.org

5. Spooky Crafts

Finish the holiday weekend at the Spook-Tacular Craft & Vendor Market at Wrigley Field. Simply put on your Halloween costume and head to Gallagher Way Park for the event. There’ll be a variety of local vendors selling handmade and specialty items. Of course, there’ll also be Halloween treats and drinks to enjoy. October 27. eventbrite.com