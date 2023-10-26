1. Bloody Good Show

The Izakaya at Momotaro delivers a night of bone-chilling Japanese vintage horror movies at the annual Izakaya Halloween Party. The space will transform into a haunted underground cinema, packed with thrills and chills for your viewing experience. You don’t have to experience all that horror while you’re hungry at least. With your ticket comes a feast of Izakaya food, desert stations, and three cocktails (with additional ones available for à la carte purchase).

Oct 28. Exploretock.com

2. Mid-day Beer Run

We can agree that beer makes everything better, right? Will Run For Beer Chicago 5K will put that theory to the test this weekend as runners race to the finish line. A flat 5K course tours the Chicago lakefront, and you’ll be greeted by a brewfest at the finish line featuring 22 beers. If you’re just in it for the booze, a cheaper ticket option is also available. Oct 28. Venturesendurance.enmotive.com

3. If You Got It, Haunt it

Looking to show off that adorable costume you got for your furbaby? Look no further than Streeterville Dog Halloween Party at MCA Sculpture Garden. Aside from the adorable pups, the best costume will be selected and given a prize by Alderperson Brian Hopkins. Oct 28. Eventbrite.com

4. Frightening Functions

The 122-year-old Congress Plaza Hotel rises from the grave to host the Haunted Halloween Ball this weekend. Rated as one of the most haunted hotels in the world by USA Today, there aren’t many venues that could rival it in spookiness. Enjoy a thrilling party topped off by a costume contest. The authentically spooky vibe makes it the perfect backdrop for a Halloween party to remember. Oct 28. eventbrite.com

5. Ghouls, Ghosts, and Goofs

The Blue Man Group celebrates the season with two Halloween-themed shows at the Briar Street Theatre this weekend. Attendees are encouraged to bring their costumes to watch the wacky group engage in spine-chilling shenanigans. Oct 28-29. blueman.com