1. Still Got It

Aging gracefully means allowing change, being flexible, and having a great excuse to sit down whenever, wherever. The Garfield Ridge library will host Ms. Kim, local yoga guru, for Senior Chair Yoga where mature patrons will learn low impact yoga techniques done in a chair. Register by phone. October 4. chipublib.com

2. Science Is for Everyone

University of Chicago’s South Side Science Festival is back for its third year. The event will teach goers about science and physics through expert-led panels, trivia games, paper airplane challenges, and skateboarding and double-dutch. Scientists will also be challenged to share their work in the Science Slam and Upgoer 5 competitions. The event is free and open to the public. October 5. uchicago.edu

3. First of Many

The Chicago Kasam Inc. presents Chicago’s First South Asian Festival Showcase, an event curated to represent the Chicago-area South Asian community across social justice, dance, fashion, film, and music. From morning until the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to see a social justice panel, a comedy show, a short film screening, and dance and music sections that include performances from Ameya Performing Arts, Asha Rowland, Kavin Lavari, and many more. October 5. athenaeumcenter.org

4. Express Yourself

As Carrie Bradshaw once said, “I like my money right where I can see it: hanging in my closet.” Pilsen Vintage is hosting a bin sale, rain or shine, this weekend with live music, food, and drinks. Clothing, furniture, and accessories will be sold. October 5-6. instagram.com

5. Esto Es Lucha

Root for Los Rudos or Técnicos in Melrose Park as CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) in collaboration with Promociones Azteca and Galli Lucha Libre present CMLL: Arena Mexico in Chicago. This night showcases a thrilling event with some of the best lucha libre talent. October 6. choosechicago.com