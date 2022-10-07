1. Field Some Suds

Cozy up inside the Field Museum for Chicago Beer Fest. You’ll have a chance to try 65 breweries and their seasonal beers, and don’t forget to raise a glass to SUE. Oct. 8. chicagobeerfestival.com

2. Another Chance

If you missed out on their Lollapalooza set or aftershow, The Regrettes are making their return to Chicago. The band put together a free show at Thalia Hall, and though the name might suggest otherwise, you won’t regret it. Oct. 8. drmartens.com

3. Spooky Show

The Logan Theatre is showing the spookiest of movies all October long. Catch the late showing of John Carpenter’s The Thing, where an alien shapeshifter terrorizes a group of scientists in Antarctica. Oct. 7-10. thelogantheatre.com

4. Fall Fits

Put on your best outfit for Fall Encounter – Fashion at Epiphany — or don’t, as you’ll undoubtedly find something to leave with. This two-day event features 12 local indie designers selling both garments and accessories. Oct. 7-8. epiphanychi.com

5. Pace Yourself

Yep, it’s that time of the year again: The Chicago Marathon. Whether you’re watching or running, the weather should be perfect for a race. Oct. 9. chicagomarathon.com