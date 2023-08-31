1. Sway While They Swim

Start your September right by partying with dolphins at the Shedd Aquarium. Starting this weekend, the Shedd will host Shedd After Hours: House Party every Friday. The four-hour event allows you to dance to local DJs next to aquatic animals. Sept. 1 Sheddaquarium.org

2. Here to Be Queer

Head to the Salt Shed for a free, family-friendly event aimed to celebrate queer pride and love. The Queer Fam Pride Jam is a celebration put on by legendary queer dance party Slo ‘Mo & South Loop children’s boutique Kido that will feature music, food, and entertainment. Get a drag makeover, take a house-music dance lesson, or just watch as the estimated 3,000 attendees get to express themselves in a safe space. Sept. 3 Slowmoparty.com

3. Take Over the Streets

Cruise down DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Bike the Drive, an annual bike riding event put on by the nonprofit Active Transportation Alliance. After you bike the 30-mile route, cool down at their post-ride festival, which will have music, drinks, and kid-friendly activities. Sept. 3 BiketheDrive.org

4. Experience African Art

Enjoy a wide variety of activities, food, and art at the 34th annual African Festival of the Arts. The city’s largest celebration of global Black culture, you are sure to be busy listening to drum circles, practicing wellness at yoga and zumba classes, and feasting at the foodcourt, Bank of the Nile. Sept. 1-4 AfricanInternationalHouseUSA.org

5. Local Films in Your Local Park

Watch feature-length and short films under the stars at Chicago On Screen Festival at Douglass Park. Experience films by local filmmakers that tell the many stories of living in Chicago. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? Sept. 1-2 ChicagoOnScreen.com