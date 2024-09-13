1. Don Your Dirndl

Kick off the fall season at Oak Park’s annual Oaktoberfest celebration. The two-day German-style festival features a variety of live music performances and food from local vendors. There’ll be plenty of beer and wine to go around all weekend and, of course, a “root beer garden” for kids. September 13-14. oaktoberfest.net

2. Hoedown Throwdown

Wrigleyville, meet Nashville. Grab your cowboy boots and head to the Wrigleyville Country Fest to watch live country music performances all day long. Your ticket to the 21+ event also includes a whiskey shot, country brunch buffet, and discounted BBQ. September 14. eventbrite.com

3. Get Creative

Go for a stroll this weekend at the Ravenswood ArtWalk, the neighborhood’s annual showcase of its vibrant arts community. You’ll be able to watch pop-up performances, tour galleries, and even participate in art workshops. Don’t forget to shop from over 60 local artists at the event’s outdoor market. September 14-15. ravenswoodchicago.org

4. Independence Festivities

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Grito Fest in Grant Park. This celebration of Mexican culture and heritage is being held in downtown Chicago for the first time in over a decade. Enjoy authentic food and beverages as well as performances by local mariachis and folkloric dancers. Popular music artists Esteban Gabriel and Banda Los Sebastianes are headlining the weekend. September 14-15. elgritochicago.com

5. Sweat It Out

Finish your weekend strong at this lakefront fitness fest. Strength in the City Festival is hosting 35 fitness and wellness classes such as HIIT, pilates, yoga, and more. Recover after your workout with on-site massages and physical therapy treatments. Then, dance the rest of the day away at the afterparty featuring local DJs. September 15. sweatpals.com