Hi Barbie!

Elevate your brunch at the Barbie Brunch and Day Party at Gold Coast Social. Order brunch classics and Barbie-themed cocktails while enjoying bottomless mimosas that are included in your ticket. Don’t forget to snap a pic with a life-size Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) for your Instagram. Sept. 16. eventbrite.com

Celebrity Sighting

Emmy-winning actress Millie Bobby Brown sits down with WBEZ’s Greta Johnsen to discuss her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, a story based on Brown’s own family history. With the book being released just last Tuesday, Brown is coming to Francis W. Parker School to discuss her work as a writer and an actress. Sept. 17. chicagohumanities.org

Trashy Never Looked So Good

Shop for one-of-a-kind treasures while doing good for the planet at the Bring Trashy Back Market at Gallagher Way. Local artists will be selling their handmade creations crafted from recycled materials at this free outdoor event. And don’t forget to get a taco from Big Star while you’re there. Sept. 17. nowhere-collective.com

Sober Sunday

Enjoy mocktails and animal tails this Sunday at Oktsoberfest at the Lincoln Park Zoo. This alcohol-free version of Oktoberfest will offer a wide selection of non-alcoholic beverages, German classics like brats and pretzels, and live polka music. Sept. 17. lpzoo.org

Samba, Flamenco, Bomba

This weekend marks the beginning of the Chicago Latino Dance Festival presented by the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago. The four-week event will kick off at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts this Sunday and will feature 10 performances from different parts of Latin America. Sept. 17. latinoculturalcenter.org