1. Full House

Celebrated director Barrie Kosky presents his Tony-winning take on the classic “Fiddler on the Roof,” opening this weekend at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. A night at the beautiful and historic Civic Opera House is a treat in and of itself. Sept. 18–19. lyricopera.org

2. Party in Pilsen

Pilsen Fest showcases everything we love about the neighborhood, boasting a huge lineup of musical performances, art, food, and fun. The festival is curated each year as a celebration of multicultural unity. Sept. 18–19. pilsenfestchicago.com

3. Tomato Season

Celery salt’s prowess goes well beyond the Chicago dog — some like it better in a Bloody Mary. Get your fill of tomato juice, vodka and garnish galore at Highwood’s 12th annual Bloody Mary Fest. Sept. 18. celebratehighwood.org

4. Champagne Problems

Chicago has its world-renowned bascules, but there’s nothing like a Taylor Swift bridge. Belt them all out over champagne and O.J. at Treehouse Chicago’s Mimosas and Taylor Swift party. Sept. 17. treehousechicago.com

5. Den and Tonic

Refracted Theatre Company is premiering “St. Sebastian,” a dark-comedic play that explores how relationships change when met with disagreements on issues like race, religion and sexuality. The show will run through October 2 at The Den Theatre. Sept. 17–19. thedentheatre.com