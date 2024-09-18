1. El Más Allá

Celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month happen in life and in death. Attend opening night for the National Museum of Mexican Art’s 38th annual Día de Muertos, Where the Past is Present exhibition, dedicated to Ray Patlán, a Chicago muralist and painter who died this April. Guests will peek through beautiful ofrendas, nearly 70 works from the museum’s permanent collection, and meet visiting and local artists like Alejandro Garcia Nelo, Paloma Nuñez-Rogeiro, Carina Yepez, and more. September 20. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

2. Test Your Skill

Sik wu! Forward Chicago invites you to come play or learn the ancient Chinese game of Mahjong at the Sulzer Regional library. It’s said that playing this fast-paced, rummy-style game helps develop better cognitive strength. September 20. chipublib.com

3. Goin’ Wiesn

Get ready to say “Prost!” at Lincoln Park Zoo’s Oktoberfest. This spin on the classic celebration will feature local Chicago breweries serving German-style beers, pretzels, and bratwursts. The event will also feature a polka band performing live on the zoo’s main mall, lawn games, and after-hours viewing of Lincoln Park Zoo’s gardens and animal habitats. September 21. lpzoo.org

4. South Side Grown

Connect with Black-owned businesses selling locally grown, low-cost produce and goods at the Englewood Village Market, hosted by Grow Greater Englewood. There will be family fun, great music, community resources, and more. September 21. growgreater.org

5. Let’s Start a Riot

Party all through the weekend in Douglass Park at Riot Fest. Attendees will jam out to headliners Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement, and Slayer — which will be a Midwest-exclusive reunion performance — and many more. September 20-22. riotfest.org