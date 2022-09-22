1. Fall Into Jazz

Get your jazz fix at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival. This South Side event offers tunes from more than 34 musicians across two days. A $10 donation is encouraged, which goes toward sustaining the festival each year. Sept. 24-25. hydeparkjazzfestival.org

2. 40 Years of PR Fest

Chicago is home to one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country. That fact alone is enough to celebrate the Puerto Rican Festival taking place in Humboldt Park. This fest is dedicated to promoting the culture, art, and values of Chicago’s rich Puerto Rican community. Sept. 24-25. prfestchicago.com

3. Etching On

Chicago-based artist Tony Fitzpatrick’s The Years: Three Decades of Etching exhibit looks back at his years observing Chicago street culture, children’s books, folk art and more. Sept. 23-Nov. 5. chicagoprintmakers.com

4. Return of the 312

The 312 Block Party is returning to Fulton Street Brewery. This first come, first served event fills up quicker than the beer, so make sure to get there early to catch great food, drink, and music. Sept. 23-24. gooseisland.com

5. Queer Film

Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival has been pushing the importance of LGBTQ+ filmmakers for 41 years. Often misrepresented in mainstream TV and film, the festival showcases the talent and vision from LGBTQ+ filmmakers both in Chicago and beyond. Sept. 22-Oct. 6. reelingfilmfest.org